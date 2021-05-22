Nikolay K.

Subscript Design System

Nikolay K.
Nikolay K.
Hire Me
  • Save
Subscript Design System designsystem branding udix dashboard widget chart revenue finance subscription illustration ui kit dark yellow violet black white web ux ui
Download color palette

In the last few days, we actively develop Subscript Design System. This shot is a small part of all style guides. Hope you enjoy it!

--

See also:

uDix — Figma UI Kit for Landings Pages (with free demo)

Nikolay K.
Nikolay K.
CDO @ Hipool
Hire Me

More by Nikolay K.

View profile
    • Like