CNN mobile concept design with illustration

Damn, I just agreed on having some payments in Bitcoins :wink: Hahaha, I am a big fan of Elon Musk, and I was so shocked how one company lead by one person can make a collapse in a Crypto market in one single day. To reduce the stress, I decided to redesign the concept of the CNN news app. Please share with me your feedback to support me. And the illustration helps me to switch the focus, and this is what I have done. Like it?

