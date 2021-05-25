Taras Migulko

CNN mobile concept design with illustration

CNN mobile concept design with illustration ui ux userinterfaces application ui mobile app mobile design illustrator illustration art musk illustrations userinterface uiux mobile ui applicaiton mobile appdesign application app illustration concept cnn
Hey all,
Damn, I just agreed on having some payments in Bitcoins :wink: Hahaha, I am a big fan of Elon Musk, and I was so shocked how one company lead by one person can make a collapse in a Crypto market in one single day. To reduce the stress, I decided to redesign the concept of the CNN news app. Please share with me your feedback to support me. And the illustration helps me to switch the focus, and this is what I have done. Like it?

Design — Figma
Illustrations — Illustrator

************
