KelasKu - Online Class Website

KelasKu - Online Class Website
KelasKu

KelasKu was created as a form of adaptation due to the pandemic. We can bring regular study classes to online with this app. All activities that are usually done in class now we can do in front of our screens, with the website or mobile app.

Design Process
From a request to unify the various platforms used during home learning. Such as assignment collection in google classroom, zooming meetings, online schedule, and in-app conversation features. the purpose of this design is to unify the needs of users that can support teaching and learning activities

Posted on May 22, 2021
