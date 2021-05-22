Kate Strokan

Pectoral App. Part 2

Kate Strokan
Kate Strokan
  • Save
Pectoral App. Part 2 tickets art museum app design application gold
Download color palette

I decided to create 2 major types of tickets: one-time and monthly.

This idea covers main issues of our 2 personas - it helps to get to the musuem on a regular base (if you're a painter or a student of art direction). Also, tickets represent very well the idea of free-entery on special occasions - for example city anniversary.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Kate Strokan
Kate Strokan

More by Kate Strokan

View profile
    • Like