KelasKu Mobile App

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
KelasKu - 3/3
KelasKu was created as a form of adaptation due to the pandemic. We can bring regular study classes to online with this app. All activities that are usually done in class now we can do in front of our screens, with the website or mobile app.
Design Process
From a request to unify the various platforms used during home learning. Such as assignment collection in google classroom, zooming meetings, online schedule, and in-app conversation features. the purpose of this design is to unify the needs of users that can support teaching and learning activities
==============================================
Need design like this? I'm a UI/UX Designer, DM me
or mail me asiatakh25@gmail.com
Instagram: asiata.design