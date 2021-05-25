Brand Guideline Builder PowerPoint Presentation Template to present your logo perfectly. You can use this template to share your brand guidelines with other interested parties. And if you are a designer you can totally use it to introduce your branding designs to your customers. The key with this PowerPoint template is its professional and got all the widgets that you may need to present your creative branding project. It’s a minimal style template that fits different preferences and goes with any color palette you may use.

Download Here

Reach us on:

Creative Market| Instagram| Facebook

--------------------

▼ Download +1000 FREE templates