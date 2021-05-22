Satgur Design Studio

Upcoming Events Flyer Template

Upcoming Events Flyer Template promotion advertising graphicdesign graphic design media fun listing events a4 flyer business corporate upcoming events creative print design advertisement template photoshop flyer layout poster
Download color palette

Download this flyer template here:
https://graphicriver.net/item/upcoming-events-flyer-templates/31675959

Upcoming Events Flyer Templates: A flyer template pack perfect to use as an announcement of upcoming events of your business, services or organization.

Product features:
- 8.25” x 11.75” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organised Layers
- 2 color options included
- People photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Photo download link provided in ReadMe file with this package.

get in touch:
akkisharma.acc@gmail.com

