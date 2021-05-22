Upcoming Events Flyer Template

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download this flyer template here:
https://graphicriver.net/item/upcoming-events-flyer-templates/31675959
Upcoming Events Flyer Templates: A flyer template pack perfect to use as an announcement of upcoming events of your business, services or organization.
Product features:
- 8.25” x 11.75” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organised Layers
- 2 color options included
- People photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Photo download link provided in ReadMe file with this package.
get in touch:
akkisharma.acc@gmail.com