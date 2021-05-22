VictorThemes

Facebook & Twitter Cover Templates

VictorThemes
VictorThemes
  • Save
Facebook & Twitter Cover Templates shopping
Download color palette

Twitter & Facebook Cover Template suitable for all social media website promotions.

Features:

i) 10+ Twitter & Facebook Cover Template
ii) PSD & JPG files
iii) Fully layered & well organized
iv) Ready to use for Facebook and Twitter
v) Free Google Fonts
vi) Free CC0 images
vii) Editable text, image & color
viii) Easy to change for any size of different social media

MOCKUP NOT INCLUDED

Thanks for Watching :)

Download Facebook & Twitter Cover Templates

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
VictorThemes
VictorThemes

More by VictorThemes

View profile
    • Like