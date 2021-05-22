VictorThemes

Riffel - A Bold & Rich Portfolio Theme

Riffel - A Bold & Rich Portfolio Theme theme
Riffel is a professionally crafted portfolio theme that has extraordinary work techniques to display your work fantastically. Attractive and graphically polished layouts that are assembling your portfolio concepts into reality.

Main Features:

6 Home Page Demos
Portfolio Single Layout
2 Modern Blog Layout Option
Pre-defined Inner Pages
Powered by WooCommerce with flexible Option
Unlimited Options
WPBakery Page Builder
WooCommerce
Contact Form 7
Advanced Theme Options
Fast & Friendly Support
One Click Demo Install
Translation Ready

Features:

Unlimited Colors in Live Customizer
Lot’s of Shortcodes are available
SEO Optimized
Google fonts and Upload your custom premium fonts
Advanced Typography
Google Map
FontAwesome & Line Icons
Child Theme
Browser Compatible
Lifetime Updates
Documentation
Video Tutorials

Posted on May 22, 2021
