Nightclub Flyer Template

Nightclub Flyer Template creative cd cover clubbing flyer graphic design graphicdesign promotional design fusion fridays birthday party dj night party flyer print design photoshop advertisement template layout nightclub flyer poster
Download this flyer template:
https://graphicriver.net/item/fusion-fridays-flyer-template/31818057

Fusion Fridays Flyer Template: You can use this template to invite your friends or promote a friday night concert, event, tour, etc..

Product features:
- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organized Layers
- 1 options included
- Smart object for easy replacement of photo
- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Model photos used are from free stock. Photo links provided in read Me file.
- Help to add your photo is in read me file with this package

Get in touch:
akkisharma.acc@gmail.com

