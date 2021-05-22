Nightclub Flyer Template

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Download this flyer template:
https://graphicriver.net/item/fusion-fridays-flyer-template/31818057
Fusion Fridays Flyer Template: You can use this template to invite your friends or promote a friday night concert, event, tour, etc..
Product features:
- 5.25”x5.25” with 0.25” bleed photoshop file(s)
- 300 DPI high resolution graphic file
- Free fonts used and links shared
- Easy to Edit and organized Layers
- 1 options included
- Smart object for easy replacement of photo
- Model photo not included. It’s for illustration purpose only.
- Model photos used are from free stock. Photo links provided in read Me file.
- Help to add your photo is in read me file with this package
Get in touch:
akkisharma.acc@gmail.com