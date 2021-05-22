Ridwan Hossen

Modern Owl logomark minimal minimalist logo modern logo logotype lettermark logodesign owllogo owl branding design branding brand identity
Hi guys,
Please check my work, "Owl logo design",
Feel free to give me feedback.
Thanks for watching it.
Contact for freelance work
Email: ridwanhossen2@gmail.com

