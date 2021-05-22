JotForm Health App Store Screenshots

Hello Dribbblers,

I really like to design store screenshots. Cause while I'm designing, I know I'm really close to publishing the project! LOL You can check more screenshots on the store.

💙 Now available worldwide on Apple and Android store!

Collect — and protect — sensitive patient data. Keep Protected Health Information (PHI) safe with secure HIPAA-compliant medical forms with JotForm Health App.

