Duygu Ulutaş

JotForm Health App Landing Page

Duygu Ulutaş
Duygu Ulutaş
  • Save
JotForm Health App Landing Page hipaa form health health app app design app store app homepage landing page design landingpage landing web illustrator design illustration
Download color palette

Hello Dribbblers,

Here JotForm Health App's Landing Page! 💙 Now available worldwide on Apple and Android store.

Collect — and protect — sensitive patient data. Keep Protected Health Information (PHI) safe with secure HIPAA-compliant medical forms with JotForm Health App.

___

Follow me:
https://www.instagram.com/duygusanli

Duygu Ulutaş
Duygu Ulutaş

More by Duygu Ulutaş

View profile
    • Like