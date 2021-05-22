Nisa Fitrianti

AR Melody - an AR Piano Learning Assistant

Nisa Fitrianti
Nisa Fitrianti
  • Save
AR Melody - an AR Piano Learning Assistant ar design mobile ui ar app
Download color palette

This was my final year project for AR application to help you to learn Piano. This is only the UI for a part and the initial interface, I will upload for some parts from this project soon.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Nisa Fitrianti
Nisa Fitrianti

More by Nisa Fitrianti

View profile
    • Like