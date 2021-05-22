Natalia Edwards

Thornton Housekeeping Logo

Natalia Edwards
Natalia Edwards
  • Save
Thornton Housekeeping Logo retro logo identity vintage 50s retro housekeeping cleaning logo cleaning company cleaning hand lettering logo local business branding typography
Download color palette

Play around with the brand design for a local cleaning company, ran by a gal with a love for all things retro.

Natalia Edwards
Natalia Edwards

More by Natalia Edwards

View profile
    • Like