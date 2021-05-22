Sam Buydens

Playful icons

Sam Buydens
Sam Buydens
  • Save
Playful icons playful content illustrations icons design icons
Playful icons playful content illustrations icons design icons
Playful icons playful content illustrations icons design icons
Playful icons playful content illustrations icons design icons
Playful icons playful content illustrations icons design icons
Download color palette
  1. Copywriting.png
  2. Analysis Branding.png
  3. Information Architecture.png
  4. Experimenting.png
  5. Location.png

A set of playful icons to accompany content surrounding the unique selling propositions and work-process for a digital agency.

Een serie van iconen ter begeleiding van teksten omtrent de troeven en het werkproces van een digitaal agentschap.

Thanks for viewing
Bedankt

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Sam Buydens
Sam Buydens
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Sam Buydens

View profile
    • Like