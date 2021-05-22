Travel App

Hello everyone👋

Happy weekend to yall!

Today, I want to spill the beans on my latest project in collaboration with indo-european startup.

-

This app aims to bring many services and all entities in one platform, so that travelers can complete all activities from one place and provide an easy experience of traveling abroad.

-

Next, I'll do a write up and case study cuz it's genuinely interesting to see something play out like this.

Stay Tune and wait for the release date!

Hope you guys like it. Please let me know your thought on it. Your comments and gratitude are welcome. ❤️