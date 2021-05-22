Underwear atelier app

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hello! Here is my big graduation project!
I designed an app for underwear instagram atelier Millia Store. With this project I worked as full UX / UI designer including business and customer analysis, structure and skeleton and of course interface.
In my canva presentation you can check out my all ux artifacts including:
- product strategy
- heart metrics
- business model canvas
- empathy map
- primary user group analysis
- persona
- impact map
- visual scenario
- moodboard
- firts sketches
https://www.canva.com/design/DAEeP03VDuI/2WOI95qviCcKOKAaAPBvVw/view?utm_content=DAEeP03VDuI&utm_campaign=designshare&utm_medium=link&utm_source=publishsharelink
And here is the prototype link in Figma:
https://www.figma.com/proto/du5T4JaN2cuFfGD6euwewI/Millia-Store?page-id=0%3A1&node-id=43%3A147&viewport=1031%2C569%2C0.8384794592857361&scaling=scale-down
Mockup designed by user17882893 / Freepik