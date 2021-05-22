🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hi guys 👋
This is my Concept design for Contact Book App. There are 4 screens consisting of screen History all call, My contact, View contact profile, and Keypad call.
What do you think about this mobile app design?
Feel free to comment on them below
Hope you like it! Press "L". ✨
Thank you
------------------
I'm Available for a new project!
Contact Us: 📧 yusrilfirman23@gmail.com
------------------
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️
If you want this design in full, you can download it here, click this link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/contact-book-app-686a6e8e-c390-4b1e-aa1d-4804d9df91c2
Follow Me:
Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter
Why are you reporting this shot?
Please visit our Help Center for instructions on reporting Trademark or Copyright violations.