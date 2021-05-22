Moh Yusril Firmansyah

Contact Book App

Hi guys 👋

This is my Concept design for Contact Book App. There are 4 screens consisting of screen History all call, My contact, View contact profile, and Keypad call.

Thank you
Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

If you want this design in full, you can download it here, click this link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/contact-book-app-686a6e8e-c390-4b1e-aa1d-4804d9df91c2

