Hi guys 👋

This is my Concept design for Contact Book App. There are 4 screens consisting of screen History all call, My contact, View contact profile, and Keypad call.

What do you think about this mobile app design?

Feel free to comment on them below

Hope you like it! Press "L". ✨

Thank you

------------------

I'm Available for a new project!

Contact Us: 📧 yusrilfirman23@gmail.com

------------------

Have a nice day! 🍹☀️

If you want this design in full, you can download it here, click this link: https://www.uplabs.com/posts/contact-book-app-686a6e8e-c390-4b1e-aa1d-4804d9df91c2

Follow Me:

Instagram | LinkedIn | Twitter