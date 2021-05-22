Akash Verma

Landing Page - Far cry 6

Landing Page - Far cry 6 dailyuichallenge daily ui website design web design gameui minimal akash ux ui ux ui interaction design design adobe xd
Emotions can be expressed in various ways. Colours, typography, layout but most important is face expression of character, that can change complete experience. Let me know which one you like.

