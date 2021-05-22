Bảo Duy

PolarSeven concept landing page

Bảo Duy
Bảo Duy
  • Save
PolarSeven concept landing page dark ui webdesign agency website clean ui cloud services landing page ui ux
Download color palette

This is a revision of a concept design for PolarSeven - an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner. The idea was all about Cloud - Polar - Technology, so I guess using an aurora for visual would be a nice approach. It's not as clean as I wanted it to be, but sometimes we gotta make compromises.

Eager to hear everyone's feedback. Have a nice day!

Bảo Duy
Bảo Duy

More by Bảo Duy

View profile
    • Like