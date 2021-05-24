Ga Huy ▲

UI Style Guide 🎨

Hi there,

The last shot about this project, I delayed this for 3 weeks, sorry about that.

Over these years the style guide (please don't call it a design system, just a style guide) became the required delivery for all my projects, especially the dashboard design, here is one of them. Enjoy!

why join the navy if you can be a fucking pirate?
