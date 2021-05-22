Redesign // Shop Melt — India

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Case Study to redesign the Indian new age jewelry brand "Melt"
The updated visual design reflects a minimal and subtle layout that lets the visual elements reflect the brand's identity. With intentional highlights and subtle design elements, it lets the brand speak for itself, giving it a unique positioning amongst other brands.
Images are owned by and credited to "Shop Melt" https://www.shopmelt.in/