Redesign // Shop Melt — India

Redesign // Shop Melt — India
Case Study to redesign the Indian new age jewelry brand "Melt"

The updated visual design reflects a minimal and subtle layout that lets the visual elements reflect the brand's identity. With intentional highlights and subtle design elements, it lets the brand speak for itself, giving it a unique positioning amongst other brands.

Images are owned by and credited to "Shop Melt" https://www.shopmelt.in/

Posted on May 22, 2021
