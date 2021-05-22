Priya Devi

GLORIES Finance App iOS 14 UI Kit

graphic design website minimal web app illustration design branding ux ui
GLORIES - Finance App iOS 14 UI Design Template will help you create a prototype for the finance & banking application that you are working on and ready for you to use. This UI kit is designed according to Atomic design base so that all the components are fully customizable. GLORIES will accelerate and boost your design process and will help you develop an outstanding experience.

