🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Trawell is an interface design project for web and mobile, created in Figma.
The fictitious application can help you organize trips to practically anywhere in the world. No need to worry about finding the best venues, museums or bars: Trawell screens all available places and events at the time and place of your stay to provide a completely customized plan for each day. An AI tagging system supplies thousands of unique tags to all featured programs, letting your trip have its own flavor.
Warm, fun colors and round corners dominate this piece, signifying fun, adventure and inclusivity.
Read more about the process, view the full interface, wireframes and onboarding user-flow on Medium!
https://petravolf.medium.com/trawell-an-interface-design-project-ce1df6b48600
--
Credits:
Figural vector illustrations: Freepik
Photography: Burst, Freepik, Shanu Dhawale and Wunderstock