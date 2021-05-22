Trawell is an interface design project for web and mobile, created in Figma.

The fictitious application can help you organize trips to practically anywhere in the world. No need to worry about finding the best venues, museums or bars: Trawell screens all available places and events at the time and place of your stay to provide a completely customized plan for each day. An AI tagging system supplies thousands of unique tags to all featured programs, letting your trip have its own flavor.

Warm, fun colors and round corners dominate this piece, signifying fun, adventure and inclusivity.

https://petravolf.medium.com/trawell-an-interface-design-project-ce1df6b48600

--

Credits:

Figural vector illustrations: Freepik

Photography: Burst, Freepik, Shanu Dhawale and Wunderstock