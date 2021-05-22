Clothes Marketplace App (Live Shop Streaming)

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Hi dribbblers!
Today i wanna share with you new Ui design — app to buy clothes online 👕
In this app you can look and buy the things you like. You can also like, comment and share cloths post to your friend same like other social media apps.
An app allows you to view interesting outfits online and in a quick purchase of what you like!
Press 💛 if you like our design and share feedback!
📫 Email : vickysingh15.vk@gmail.com
🎯 Skype : vickysingh15.vk