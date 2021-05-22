Anshul Gupta

Y Lettermark - Brand Identity Design

Anshul Gupta
Anshul Gupta
  • Save
Y Lettermark - Brand Identity Design branding design brandidentity logomark letterlogo illustration lettermarklogo lettermark logodesign
Download color palette

One of my fellow designers, Yash who is a multimedia E-sports designer contacted me for a revamp of his brand identity as the current one was not minimal and trendy.
So, after some initial rounds of sketching, this is what we came up with. The colors were chosen by the client himself.

Anshul Gupta
Anshul Gupta
Like