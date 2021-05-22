Nasser Sezavar

ELECIT

Nasser Sezavar
Nasser Sezavar
  • Save
ELECIT design illustration electronic robotic it logo
Download color palette

Hi guys
This is my new logo design for ELECIT
I hope you like it, have a suggestion leave me a comment.
Your feedback makes me create better work and progress.

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Nasser Sezavar
Nasser Sezavar

More by Nasser Sezavar

View profile
    • Like