KennyHoopla

KennyHoopla
KennyHoopla - American singer, songwriter, and rapper. His music has been categorised as Indie Rock and Pop Punk. I wanted this simple, but effective design to communicate his brand and key content, namely new releases, tour dates & track samples. The design language aims to communicate the artist’s brand, while creating a neat and easy to navigate experience for users.

Posted on May 22, 2021
