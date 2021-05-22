Shahrukh Khan

ShopEco Landing Page UXUI Design

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan
  • Save
ShopEco Landing Page UXUI Design ux designer ui designer uiux landing page clean design simple sketch 3d characters shop online ecommerce shopping
Download color palette

Hi, Download Source File
Hey,

Here I have designed a beautiful and minimal design for an online shopping landing page. Hope you will love it and don't forget to support me. Follow me for more interesting designs.

Thank you

Shahrukh Khan
Shahrukh Khan

More by Shahrukh Khan

View profile
    • Like