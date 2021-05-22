Ольга Кошка

Zombie vacation (characters)

Ольга Кошка
Ольга Кошка
  • Save
Zombie vacation (characters) zombie illustration ux ui mobile game design game gamedev casual game
Download color palette

Brother and sister go on vacation, but end up in a zombie colony. They must deal with the enemy and survive. Can you help them?

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Ольга Кошка
Ольга Кошка

More by Ольга Кошка

View profile
    • Like