Medical App Screens

Medical App Screens challenge ui app medical uidesign medical design material you illustration figma ux vector design medical app
Hi Everyone,
Here is one more image of the work in progress. Menu screen, sign in sign up screen. Please share your feedback about how it looks to you.

Press L and F to show your love ❤. It's easy!

