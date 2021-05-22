Vectorahman

Flights App : Mobile UI Design

Vectorahman
Vectorahman
  • Save
Flights App : Mobile UI Design airports news site plane airport airplane news design news ui news app flight search flight app flights flight mobile design mobile app design mobile ui mobile app mobile uiux ui design interface
Download color palette

Hello all! 👋

I take part in Daily UI Portfolios,
It's my assignment to explore the Flights App : Mobile UI Design community.

Press "L" and enjoy the shot.

Don't forget to give feedback, Your feedback always keeps me on fire to practice and create more stuff. You are all awesome! 🤘🏻Thank You!

Vectorahman
Vectorahman

More by Vectorahman

View profile
    • Like