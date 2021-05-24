Robbin Cenijn
Spotify for Artists: Fan Study / Homepage

Fans make it possible and we have the data to prove it.

We teamed up with Guz.biz to design and build the first-ever "Fan Study" from Spotify For Artists. its a collection of 15 data-driven insights to help artists and labels increase engagement or increase merch sales.

See for yourself at: http://fanstudy.byspotify.com/

Posted on May 24, 2021
