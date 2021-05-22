Nabela Sari

Disney cup cake Feminine logo

Nabela Sari
Nabela Sari
  • Save
Disney cup cake Feminine logo betty boop character animation characterdesign illustration art bakery packaging cakery boutique flower logo logodesign design branding watercolor feminine bakery logo cake logo beauty logo feminine logo disney art
Download color palette

Hi...
This is another work from me you can also get the logo or illustration you want! please contact me for hire some design or you can hire me on the link below
https://bit.ly/2SeZBia

Nabela Sari
Nabela Sari

More by Nabela Sari

View profile
    • Like