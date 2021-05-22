Jana Bernkopf

Dribbble confused sadness blue emotion crying fish drawing illustration
I have no voice for my self-defense, so I just cry the pool where I can't drown because I'm a stupid fish that doesn't talk.

Posted on May 22, 2021
