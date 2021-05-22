Abdullah Jubayer

Eid Sayeed عيد سعيد Modern Arabic Calligraphy

Abdullah Jubayer
Abdullah Jubayer
  • Save
Eid Sayeed عيد سعيد Modern Arabic Calligraphy eid card design greetings card greetingcard arabic eid calligraphy eid calligraphy eid al fitr eidmubarak عربي شعار الخط-الحر الخط العربي minimal arabic calligraphy clean arabic logo calligraphy font modern arabic calligraphy modern arabic logo arabic typography calligraphy artist calligraphy arabic logo
Download color palette

Eid Sayeed عيد سعيد Modern Arabic Calligraphy card design.
FOR FULL PROJECT CLICK HERE

CONTACT FOR FREELANCE WORKS :
jubayerdcd@gmail.com
----
Follow me on
Behance
Instagram

Thank You.

Abdullah Jubayer
Abdullah Jubayer

More by Abdullah Jubayer

View profile
    • Like