Casign

Logo Collection

Casign
Casign
Hire Me
  • Save
Logo Collection minimal brand identity branding graphic 9 logos cute colorful feminine brand identity logo collection
Download color palette

Thought I'd be fun to share some logos icons I've made this month :)

What do you think?

❕ I'm available for more work
📩 Contact through Email or DM
♥ A like is very much appreciated

Casign
Casign
Hi there! I specialize in logo and visual identity design ✌
Hire Me

More by Casign

View profile
    • Like