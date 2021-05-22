Neicy

Daily UI #002: Credit Card Payment Page

Daily UI #002: Credit Card Payment Page dailyui002 credit card payment dailyui
A simple credit card checkout page with an order summary list.

Thank you to Dianne Alongsagay for the credit card template. Grabbed from here: https://www.figmacrush.com/credit-card-templates-figma/

Posted on May 22, 2021
