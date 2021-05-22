ORGANCY-emergency app

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Organcy is an application that connects the user more quickly to private emergencies in Tehran.
In addition to requesting an ambulance and shortening the application process, this application provides training for emergencies.
It also has drug reminders.