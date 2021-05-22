Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
ORGANCY-emergency app

ORGANCY-emergency app drugs xd emergency minimal app ux ui design
Organcy is an application that connects the user more quickly to private emergencies in Tehran.
In addition to requesting an ambulance and shortening the application process, this application provides training for emergencies.
It also has drug reminders.

Posted on May 22, 2021
