UI Design - University of Tehran's Website

طراحی رابط کاربری وبسایت دانشگاه تهران
برای طراحی این وبسایت، از دانشجویان و سایر افرادی که روزانه با این سامانه سر و کار دارند، نیازسنجی کرده و این موارد را در اولویت طراحی خود قرار دادیم تا در نهایت تجربه لذتبخشی از کار کردن با این سامانه ایجاد کنیم.
همچنین برای تداوم این تجربه و نزدیکشدن به فضای دانشگاه، در طراحی رابط کاربری از تصاویری استفاده کردیم که خود دانشجویان از لحظات و مکانهای خاطرهانگیز دانشگاه ثبت کردهاند.
To design this website, we assessed the needs of students and those who use this system regularly so that it has a favorable experience for them. We also used images of the campus taken by the students themselves in our design to make them feel connected to the atmosphere of the university.