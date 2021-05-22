wana Studio | وانا استودیو

UI Design - University of Tehran's Website

Download color palette

طراحی رابط کاربری وبسایت دانشگاه تهران

برای طراحی این وبسایت، از دانشجویان و سایر افرادی که روزانه با این سامانه سر و کار دارند، نیازسنجی کرده و این موارد را در اولویت طراحی خود قرار دادیم تا در نهایت تجربه لذت‌بخشی از کار کردن با این سامانه ایجاد کنیم.
همچنین برای تداوم این تجربه و نزدیک‌شدن به فضای دانشگاه، در طراحی رابط کاربری از تصاویری استفاده کردیم که خود دانشجویان از لحظات و مکان‌های خاطره‌انگیز دانشگاه ثبت کرده‌اند.

To design this website, we assessed the needs of students and those who use this system regularly so that it has a favorable experience for them. We also used images of the campus taken by the students themselves in our design to make them feel connected to the atmosphere of the university.

May 22, 2021
