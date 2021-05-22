FIND IT APP UI Concept Exploration

Hello, There!

What are you looking for today! This is a FIND IT APP Ui Concept that I Designed this week. In this app users can easily find their preferable content and person across the globe How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects In Mind ,Say Hi 👇

Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com

For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/

Instagram -

https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/

Linkedin -

https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...