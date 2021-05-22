Rajan Raj

FIND IT APP UI Concept Exploration

FIND IT APP UI Concept Exploration home profile startup agencies freelancer business trending newshot designinspiration color mobile designtrends designideas appuidesign appuiux mobile app design minimal illustration design
  1. FInd It APP Ui 1.png
  2. FInd It APP Ui 2.png
  3. FInd It APP Ui 3.png
  4. FInd It APP Ui 5.png

Hello, There!
What are you looking for today! This is a FIND IT APP Ui Concept that I Designed this week. In this app users can easily find their preferable content and person across the globe How does it look? Leave your thoughts and do show some LOVE.

Any Projects In Mind ,Say Hi 👇
Contact - kantidasrajan@gmail.com
For Projects - rrbusinesstalk@gmail.com

My Portfolio - https://rajanraj.dorik.io/
Instagram -
https://www.instagram.com/rajan_uiux/
Linkedin -
https://www.linkedin.com/in/rajanraj007/

Thank You...

