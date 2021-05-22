Coline Animbo

Com'école, an app that helps students during Covid-19

Com'école, an app that helps students during Covid-19
Com'école is an application that allows students, teachers and parents to interact with each other in order to facilitate the exchange of information and the follow-up of the student.

👉 You can check the behance case here : https://bit.ly/3wmNfmP

Posted on May 22, 2021
