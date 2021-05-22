EasyTip - Digital Tipping App For iOS (UI/UX)

EasyTip - A digital alternative for giving tips

Problem:

Although payment methods have evolved with time, the tipping system has not — causing a negative impact on those who work for tips. And in a time of a pandemic, people tend to carry even less cash than before and rely on cashless payment more.

Solution:

To make tipping easier and faster, we designed an app to digitize the tipping process. Instead of adding a tipping feature to one app, we took the opportunity to design a separate app just for them because we think they will become a huge market in the future.

See case study on: Behance

