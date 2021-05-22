Thomas Morgan

Lico Soy Candle Brand & 3D

I did some branding for the guys over at Lico Soy Candle, they wanted something a little different to help their small business stand out so we agreed on a bold logo and icon with warm and rich colours.

To support the business further I created a 3D version of one of their most popular products. the 'Crisp Sheets' candle

