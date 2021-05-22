K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 68 - 70

🎟️Designers, LAST CHANCE! Learn Design Systems with world-renowned web designer Brad Frost on June 2! Don't miss out 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Did you know that RACECAR can read both ways?
I love sports cars at night. On my visit card number 68, you can see a 30 seconds exposure during which the headlights of a car passing by reflect across the hood of a BMW M140i. On the next one, the same thing is happening along the side of a Focus RS.
—
Follow me to discover my 100 new visit cards daily in the next couple of weeks here and on https://k-1.ooo • www.instagram.com/koya.li • www.fb.me/K1Kdesign • www.deviantart.com/koyakoya