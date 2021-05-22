K1Kdesign: 101 business cards, 68 - 70

Camille Rattoni

Did you know that RACECAR can read both ways?

I love sports cars at night. On my visit card number 68, you can see a 30 seconds exposure during which the headlights of a car passing by reflect across the hood of a BMW M140i. On the next one, the same thing is happening along the side of a Focus RS.

