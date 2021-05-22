Smart Design

Recipe App Concept

Smart Design
Smart Design
  • Save
Recipe App Concept figma soft color smartdesign app ui web development website design uiux app design mobile clean uidesign app design app development food app cooking cooking app recipe app recipes
Download color palette

Hi, Everyone! 🙂
Recipe Concept App Design .
Here is my another shot. I designed a mobile app for Recipe purposes.

I hope you will like it.
Feel free to feedback and comment.

Let's work together 📩 - keval@smart-webtech.com

Smart Design
Smart Design

More by Smart Design

View profile
    • Like