Jack Gudgin

Brookie's Cookies Logo Concept

Jack Gudgin
Jack Gudgin
  • Save
Brookie's Cookies Logo Concept customtype wordmark logo sketches uk logo design custom logotype logo inspiration logodesign brand identity cookie branding cookies logo hand lettering script logo handlettering lettering logo logotype logo designer logo process logo sketch logo concept
Download color palette

Second concept for Brookie's Cookies logo, a bit more classy

Jack Gudgin
Jack Gudgin

More by Jack Gudgin

View profile
    • Like