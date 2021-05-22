Jayavanthi Gayathri

Yore Recipes

Jayavanthi Gayathri
Jayavanthi Gayathri
  • Save
Yore Recipes recipe app mobile ui home screen homepage recipies vintage ancient cooking app ui design
Download color palette

Cooking app concept - based on your location the app shows all recipes of ancient dishes people were cooking back in time

Jayavanthi Gayathri
Jayavanthi Gayathri

More by Jayavanthi Gayathri

View profile
    • Like