Priya Devi

16 Devices Mockups 2021 5K

Priya Devi
Priya Devi
  • Save
16 Devices Mockups 2021 5K ui art vector logo icon illustrator graphic design illustration design branding
Download color palette

Original 16 Devices Mockup 2021 Bundle.

21/04/21 - NEW UPDATED FILE - Added Desktop Computer 2021 with default colors.

15/10/20 - NEW UPDATED FILE - Added Desktop Display, MB Pro 16 Inch, Phone 12, Phone 12 Pro, Tablet Air.

23/05/19 - NEW YOU CAN HIDE OR SHOW BRAND NAME LOGO FROM THE DEVICE.

GET IT NOW
https://crmrkt.com/l8wX9y

View all tags
Posted on May 22, 2021
Priya Devi
Priya Devi

More by Priya Devi

View profile
    • Like